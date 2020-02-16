De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.58

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.58 and traded as low as $131.40. De La Rue shares last traded at $134.80, with a volume of 185,452 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 million and a PE ratio of 337.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.58.

In related news, insider Clive Vacher acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,807.42).

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

