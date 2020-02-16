DEEX (DEEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $421.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $793,102.00 and $421.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003182 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 162.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

