DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

