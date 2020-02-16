DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,613 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,286 shares of company stock worth $5,747,848. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.