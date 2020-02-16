DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $182,417.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,879.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $64,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

