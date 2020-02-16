DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $679,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.