DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 806,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,908. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

