Delphi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $40.33 Million Investment in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,472,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,327,000. NY MTG TR INC/SH makes up about 11.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.29 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

