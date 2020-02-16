Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) PT Lowered to $44.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price objective lowered by Buckingham Research from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLX. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Deluxe by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 6,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

