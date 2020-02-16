DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.92 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $400,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

