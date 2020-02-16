Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 474,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.97 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

