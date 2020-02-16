Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $137,879.00 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001390 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,863,323 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

