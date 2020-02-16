Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.51, 34,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 51,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.01% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

