Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $158.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 111.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

