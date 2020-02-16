Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.54.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $28,842,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 779,951 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.56. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

