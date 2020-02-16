Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

UFS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 862,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Domtar has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.