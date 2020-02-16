Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Donegal Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 19,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

