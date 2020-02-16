Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 105.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

