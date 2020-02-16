Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

DRQ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 369,315 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

