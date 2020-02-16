Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.45 EPS.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,300,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

