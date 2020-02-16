Dundas Partners LLP Acquires 954 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.