Dundas Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dundas Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 4.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

