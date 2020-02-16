Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of DX opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

