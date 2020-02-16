Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.
Shares of DX opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.27.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
