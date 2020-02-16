Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 53,263 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,494.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 400,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 216,092 shares. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

