eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.56-9.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion.eBay also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reissued a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,998,700 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

