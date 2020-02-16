eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 10,998,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

