Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 94,541 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 341,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,294 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 344,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

