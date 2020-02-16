EchoLink (EKO) Hits One Day Volume of $90,049.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $989,377.00 and approximately $90,049.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

