Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPC. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.89.

EPC opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

