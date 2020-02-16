eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

EGAN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rowe began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

eGain stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in eGain by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

