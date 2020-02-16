Element Fleet Management’s (ELEEF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELEEF. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

