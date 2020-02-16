Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
