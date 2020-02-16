Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

