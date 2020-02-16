Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,908 shares. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

