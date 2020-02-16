Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.
Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,908 shares. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
