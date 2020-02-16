Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,494 shares of company stock worth $1,323,806. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 204,751 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

