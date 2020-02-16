Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,494 shares of company stock worth $1,323,806 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

