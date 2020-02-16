Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 497,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 115,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,613,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 382,368 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

