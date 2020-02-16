Elrond (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

