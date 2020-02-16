Elysium Trading Down 95.2% This Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00778267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006983 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

