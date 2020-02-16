Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,188. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

