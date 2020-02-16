Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 418,818 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 987,154 shares. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

