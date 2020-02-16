Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $87,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENBL remained flat at $$8.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,215. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.92%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.