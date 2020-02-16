Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

