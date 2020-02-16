EncryptoTel [WAVES] Hits Market Cap of $457,845.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $457,845.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.03111013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00242006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00150749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

