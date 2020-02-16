Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of 87.5-88.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.01 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.30 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.16.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

