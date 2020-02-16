Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Volume Tops $2.85 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, DEx.top and Coinall.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,862,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Upbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

