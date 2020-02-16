Energo (TSL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,738.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Coinrail. Energo has a market cap of $252,296.00 and approximately $2,738.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00492676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.49 or 0.06221671 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00069444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027172 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005246 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Coinrail, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

