EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

