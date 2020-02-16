Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

E stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 314,650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ENI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ENI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

