Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Enova International comprises about 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Enova International were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enova International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enova International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Enova International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enova International by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Enova International Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

