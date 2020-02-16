Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR opened at $199.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.70. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $158.72 and a 12-month high of $213.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.